The Kansas Board of Regents has appointed Wichita State University’s provost Richard Muma to serve as interim president of the university following former president Jay Golden’s sudden resignation two weeks ago.

"Dr. Muma possesses a wealth of experience and a deep knowledge of Wichita State," Regents chair Bill Feuerborn said in a release. "His leadership as acting president on two separate occasions has been invaluable to the university. The Regents are grateful he is willing to continue to serve as interim president."

Before becoming WSU’s provost in 2018, Muma served as the university’s senior associate vice president for academic affairs and strategic enrollment management, as well as a professor and chair in the Departments of Public Health Sciences and Physician Assistant.

Muma replaces Golden, who resigned suddenly in late September without explanation. Golden had come under fire over the summer after following student demands that he cancel a virtual speech from Ivanka Trump. Although calls mounted on the Regents to fire Golden for cancelling the speech, the Regents met in executive session but took no action on Golden’s employment in the summer.

Golden, who had served as president for less than a year, will continue to receive at least $225,000 for consulting services through June 2021, the Wichita Eagle reported.