Once again, beef leads the pack in sales and jobs for Kansas’ agricultural businesses.

Contributing more than $8.7 billion to the Kansas economy, the beef cattle ranching and farming sector, which includes feedlots, is the state agricultural leader in jobs as well, with just shy of 39,000 employed in this market, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s latest reports.

Economic contributions of agriculture in Kansas totals more than $70 billion and supports more than 250,000 jobs, according to the KDA. The second-largest sector for both employment and economic output is animal slaughtering, coming in at slightly more than $8.5 billion with just under 12,000 employees.

Grain farming comes in third with $4.6 billion is sales; however, this sector employs more than the slaughterhouses, with a job market of more than 12,000 employees. Dog and cat food manufacturing registers slightly less than $3.8 billion in sales. Oilseed farming and flour milling recorded more than $1 billion in sales. Poultry and egg production reached just under $105 million, and vegetable farming stood at slightly less than $23 million in sales.

"Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses continue to innovate and find ways to meet domestic and global market needs. Our economic impact reports firmly support the fact that all aspects of the agriculture supply chain are essential and relevant to the health and vitality of communities across our state," Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said in a release. "The past few years have been challenging for the Kansas agriculture industry, but the economic contribution to our state continues to increase. KDA is committed to providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy."

There are about 58,500 farms in Kansas, with an average acreage of about 780. The average value of products sold on each farm totals about $320,000, with an average income per farm showing at slightly less than $50,000 each.

In 2019, agriculture commodities from Kansas were exported to just under 100 countries nationwide. The top 10 agricultural export markets for Kansas were Mexico, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Nigeria, Spain and the Netherlands. The top five trade partners make up nearly 75% of Kansas’ agricultural trade. Mexico continues to be Kansas’ top export destination for all agricultural commodities.

KDA updated its interactive map of Kansas, showing the economic contribution of agriculture across the state. Located on the KDA website, this interactive resource can be used to find the agricultural economic facts for each of the 105 counties in Kansas, as well as a report for the entire state.