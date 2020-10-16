Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

• 11:13 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Taylor St., a 30 year-old Pomona resident reported Lauren Rehm, 32, Pomona, broke their bedroom window. Rehm was located and arrested in connection with criminal damage to property (domestic violence).

• 7 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Kayla Underwood, 31, Ottawa, was arrested on two Franklin County failure to appear warrants.

• 11:52 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of US-59 highway, Richmond, Gregory Keenan, 50, Kansas City, Mo., was arrested in connection with no proof of liability insurance.

• 1:24 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Brennan Irey, 20, Lawrence, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, 700 Eisenhower Ave., John Hull, 32, Lyndon, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended and released with a notice to appear.

• 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S Main St, Wellsville, Garon Beer, 29, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Prince James Lee Dillard, 40, Ottawa was arrested on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block US-59 highway, Princeton, Gage Holler, 26, Richmond, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 12:50 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, John Groshong Jr., 50, of Hartford, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 6:38 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Pawnee Road, John Powell, 63, of Pomona, was contacted regarding a pending case and during the arrest became uncooperative. Powell was arrested in connection with interference with law enforcement and taken to jail. Powell was also arrested in connection with domestic battery in another case.

• 10:48 p.m. Thursday, 2800 Colorado Road, Pomona, Merle Lee Montague, 28, Osage City, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and transporting an open container after he was found in a ditch in his 2000 GMC Sierra. Montague refused medical treatment for minor injuries.

• 8:56 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Hayes St., Pomona, Sheena Buskirk, 30, Pomona, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended. Buskirk was released from the scene with a notice to appear.

• Unknown time, 1800 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Allen Hartley, 41, Quenemo, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

Accidents

• 8:22 p.m. Sunday, 3300 block of Rock Creek Road, Mckinley Croucher, 18, Rantoul, was traveling west on Rock Creek Road in her 2012 Nissan Altima when she struck a pothole.

• 6:12 a.m. Monday, 800 block of Ohio Road, Richmond, a 17-year-old Richmond girl, was traveling north on Ohio Road when she struck debris in the roadway, which caused her to leave the roadway and strike a mailbox and a bush.

• 6:36 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 Old US-50 highway, Sharon Johnson, 63, Williamsburg, was traveling east when a deer struck the side of her 2015 Ford Taurus.

• 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, 400 Old US-50 highway, Williamsburg, Margaret Highberger 54, Westphalia, was traveling southwest in her 2016 Cadillac when a deer entered the roadway from the west. Highberger struck the deer with the front passenger side of the vehicle. Damage was estimated at over $1,000. Report taken.

Incidents

• 7:41 p.m. Sunday, 4400 block of Rock Creek Road, Rantoul, Cadi Cornett, 29, Osawatomie, reported that her 4-year-old daughter had been bitten by a dog owned by Kenneth Stottlemire at this residence. A report will be forwarded to the health department.

• 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 Pawnee Road, a 61-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past battery involving a known 63-year-old Pomona resident. Case is under investigation.

• 1:01 p.m. Wednesday, 602 Walnut St., Wellsville, Wellsville High School reported finding a note in the bathroom that threatened school violence. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 6 p.m. Monday, 100 block of S. Center Ave., Williamsburg, a 59-year-old reported the theft of a mini bike from the property.

• 6:44 p.m. Thursday, 3200 block of Idaho Road, Ottawa, a resident reported an unknown subject used their credit card information to purchase items.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, 300 N. Main St., Carl Messick, 51, homeless, was arrested in connection with interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a license after being stopped for a traffic infraction and providing false information to law enforcement.

• 2:44 a.m. Tuesday, 940 N. Main St., Kirsten Moland, 18, Ottawa, reported that a known suspect entered the store causing a disturbance. Fai Peko, 49, Ottawa, was later arrested in connection with disorderly conduct. Peko was released on a notice to appear.

Accidents

• 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 N. Sycamore St., William Gorden, 21, Ottawa, was driving a 1993 Plymouth and struck a 2020 Chevrolet driven by Dustin Hays, 31, Independence, Mo.

• 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 S. Maple St., Tanner Nitcher, 32, Ottawa, was driving a 2017 Ford and struck a 2005 Saturn driven by Sarah Daniels, 20, Ottawa. Daniels was cited for failing to yield at an uncontrolled intersection. Daniels was treated for minor injuries on scene and released.

Incidents

• 1:32 a.m. Monday, 400 block of E. 11th St. Willie Dotson IV, 18, Lawrence, was issued a notice to appear in connection with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, 715 W. 2nd St., a 54-year-old Ottawa resident reported a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile had been battered.

• 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, 715 W. 2nd St., a 28-year-old Ottawa woman reported a past sex offense. Case is under investigation.

• 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, 700 S. Cypress St., a 54-year-old Ottawa resident reported a breach of privacy. Case is under investigation.

• 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, 800 N. Cleveland St., a 61-year-old Ottawa resident reported that a violation of a protection order had occurred. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 11:22 a.m. Monday, 2599 US-59 highway (Wild Bill’s), a 68-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown subject stole items.

• 6:51 p.m. Monday, 100 block of E. Park St., a 31-year-old Ottawa resident reported the theft of items from her property.