Like a musical start to the morning? Steven, 8, a happy little boy, loves to sing – especially in the shower!

He also loves to dance to TikTok videos! Steven likes going to the park and zoo, swimming, riding his bike, playing soccer and participating in gymnastics. Tickle Steven and he’s sure to laugh! He also likes to watch funny shows. Steven is very intelligent and does well in school. His favorite class is computers because he likes to play Prodigy.

Steven is proud when he’s able to help people, and he’d like to be a firefighter when he grows up. Steven would like to join a family that has lots of people who would spend quality individual time with him – including adult children, aunts, uncles or grandparents. It would be helpful if his family were knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma.

Steven is an active boy, so he’d like a family that would be active with him and cheer him on in his activities. He needs a family that would provide structure and direction but also patience and understanding. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

To learn more about Steven, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7694.