DODGE CITY — A search warrant executed in Ford County on Oct. 5 led to the arrest of Ramiro Marino Perez, 23, of Dodge City in connection with felony drug possession.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, the search warrant was executed at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 900 block of N. 2nd Avenue in Dodge City and Perez was arrested without incident.

Members of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the search warrant.

"Perez was arrested without incident and transported to the Ford County Detention Center and housed on unlawful distribution of marijuana within a 1,000-feet of school property; possession of drug paraphernalia; no tax stamp; money laundering; possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance," Carr said in a news release.

The case was forwarded to the Ford County Attorney’s Office for charging decisions, and according to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, the official charges and penalties for Perez are Level 2 Drug Felony, with a possible penalty of between 92 and 144 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $500,000 in fines, a Level 5 Drug Felony with a possible penalty of between 10 and 42 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines and a Class B misdemeanor with possibly up to six months in jail and up to $1,000 in fines.