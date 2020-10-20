A website now allows members of the public to provide input for a comprehensive plan being developed for the city of Leavenworth.

The website, leavenworth2030.com, provides several ways for people to provide input including interactive maps to pinpoint things such as infrastructure needs or areas of the city they love.

The website also invites people to provide ideas about topics such as transportation and anticipated challenges of the next 10 years.

According to the website, the Leavenworth 2030 First City, Future Forward Comprehensive Plan will serve as a guide for development and redevelopment of the city, taking into account things such as housing, parks and transportation. The document will include objectives and land use policies.

The Leavenworth City Commission hired Shockey Consulting to put together the comprehensive plan.

In order to participate with the website’s online tools, people are asked to register with the site.

In addition to the online tools, the leavenworth2030.com website encourages people to organize small groups for discussions related to the comprehensive plan. The website includes conversation kits that can be downloaded for group discussions.

Once the downloaded materials have been filled out, they can be dropped off at Leavenworth City Hall, the Leavenworth Public Library and the Price Chopper store in Leavenworth.

People can email Julie Hurley, the city’s director of planning and community development, to obtain more information about the comprehensive plan.

The Leavenworth County government also has been in the process of developing a comprehensive. County commissioners are scheduled to review a final draft of that plan next week.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR