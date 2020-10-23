Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

• 11:26 p.m. 10/17 400 block E. Franklin St., Pomona, Cassandra Darveaux, 39, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear, and a Kansas Wildlife and Parks warrant for failure to appear for a burn violation.

• 11:43 a.m. 10/17 1200 block of K-68 Hwy, Ottawa, Travis King, 38, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with aggravated indecent liberties with a child and lewd and lascivious behavior after an investigation was completed on a previous Franklin County Sheriff’s Office case, and for a Douglas County warrant.

• 11:26 p.m. 10/17, 400 block E. Franklin St., Pomona, Chad Trout, 45, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended after a traffic stop for no license plate lamp.

• 1:37 p.m. 10/17, 800 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Dustin Harris, 39, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Harris was released on a notice to appear.

• 8:16 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Mitchell Traver, 36, Pomona, was arrested on one Franklin County probable cause warrant for aggravated escape, a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 8:16 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Kattie Jo Althide, 37, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of K-68 highway, Ottawa, Selena White, 41, Pomona, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence, and transporting an open container.

• 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, 4000 block of Shawnee Road, Wellsville, Derek Tilley, 29, Weatherford, Texas, was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp after being contacted as a suspicious person.

Accidents

• 4:37 p.m. 10/17 1000 block of K-68 highway, Pomona, Trinity Yoho, 17, Gridley, was traveling west in her 2015 Ford Focus when she rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Sarah Brenneman, 27, Olathe, while it was stopped to turn into a driveway.

• 10 p.m. 10/17, 2600 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Jesse Staricha, Las Vegas, was traveling south in his 2011 Fleetwood Motor Home when he struck a deer.

• 6 a.m. Tuesday, 3400 block of Utah Road, Wellsville, James Kimball, 62, Lane, was driving west in the 3600 block of Cloud Road when he struck a deer in his 2004 Chevrolet Suburban.

Incidents

• 2:23 p.m. 10/16, 2000 block of K-68 highway, Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa resident reported a backpack in their driveway. The backpack was taken into custody as recovered property. Informational report taken.

• 10:36 p.m. 10/16 1400 block of US-59 highway, Princeton, a 44-year-old Princeton resident reported a 46 year-old Richmond resident sexually battered them. The 46-year-old was not located at this time.

• 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, 220 S. Beech St., Ottawa, Ashley Mains, 35, and James Hogan, 26, both of Pomona, arrived at the county attorney's office, which is a violation of a no contact order.

Thefts

• 5:39 p.m. 10/16, 2900 block of Nevada Terrace, Ottawa, a 59-year-old Ottawa resident reported their personal information was used in an attempt to obtain a loan and file for unemployment.

• 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, a 46-year-old Ottawa resident reported that a known subject took phone time from them while they were housed in the jail.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 9:26 p.m. 10/14, 700 W. 7th St., Kristina Saunders, 29, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of narcotics, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, after being involved in an injury crash.

• 12:32 a.m. 10/14, 800 E. Estabrook St., a 38-year-old Ottawa resident reported being the victim of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary by a known suspect. James Davis, an 18-year-old homeless man, was later located and arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated burglary. Ezra Frye, 22, Oskaloosa, was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of depressants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant arrest after being contacted by officers during an investigation regarding an aggravated robbery.

• 10:07 a.m. 10/17, 500 S. Oak St., report of a past physical altercation. Donald Maupin III, 34, Ottawa, and Amanda Kinter, 31, Ottawa, were both arrested in connection with domestic battery.

• 11:07 p.m. 10/17, 400 block of N. Main St., Miles Clasen, 19, Lawrence, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance (felony), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 1:55 a.m. 10/17, 200 block of S. Cedar St, Phillip Jacoby, 30, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with criminal damage to property (domestic related) after an altercation with a known 28-year-old Ottawa woman.

• 9:22 a.m. Monday, 2101 S. Princeton St. (Walmart), a 38-year-old Carlyle resident reported a suspicious subject in the store causing a disturbance. Jon Clark, 35, homeless, was arrested in connection with violation of a protection order and disorderly conduct.

• 11:26 a.m. Monday, 1000 S. Hickory St., Eric Crump, 44, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with criminal damage to property (domestic), possession of drug paraphernalia after an altercation with a known 39-year-old female.

• 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 S. Princeton Street, Jack Mckinley, 50, Decautur, Ark., was arrested in connection with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance after a call for service.

• 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, 600 W. 15th St., a 16-year-old Ottawa girl was driving a 2009 Ford passenger car and lost control and struck a tree.

• 5:27 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 S. Main St., Adam Fleming, 37, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with violating a protection from abuse order.

Accidents

• 9:26 p.m. 10/14, 700 W. 7th St., a 2006 Honda Civic driven by Madison Adell, 18, Pomona, struck a 2007 Nissan Armada driven by Kristina Saunders, 29, Ottawa, after Saunders failed to stop at a stop sign. Adell was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

• 7:58 a.m. 10/16, 900 S. Main St., a 1989 Chevrolet pickup driven by Brandy Yohe, 31, Ottawa, struck 2009 Ford SUV driven by John Holzhuter, 54, Ottawa. Yohe was cited for failure to yield and driving while suspended.

• 10:14 p.m. 10/16, 1600 S. Cedar, a 2005 driven by Lesnita Cox, 35, Lawrence, struck concrete barriers blocking off the roadway.

• 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of K-68 highway, Pomona, Stan Jones, 48, Pomona, was traveling east on K-68 in his 2004 Pontiac, when he attempted to pass a 2014 Ford driven by Justin Howard, 30, Pomona. During the maneuver, Jones lost control of his car and struck the Ford in the driver's side passenger door.

Incidents

• 7:14 p.m. 10/14, 800 N. Poplar St., Shelby Sartain, Ottawa, reported that John Sartain was bitten by the family dog.

• 11:54 a.m. Sunday, 500 N. Cedar St., a 35-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown subject damaged property.

• Unknown time Monday, 700 S. Hickory St., an abandoned vehicle that was locally stolen was recovered.

• 12:24 a.m. Monday, 100 E. Park St., a 31-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown suspect temporarily deprived them of property and caused damage to said property.

• 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of S. Poplar, Quentin Cahoon, 25, Ottawa, was contacted on a stolen moped out of Lawrence after being contacted on a traffic stop. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 2:54 p.m. 10/17, 304 S. Walnut St., Hope House, a 53-year-old Ottawa resident reported an individual had stolen items. Melinda Parks, 47, Ottawa, was arrested and released on a notice to appear.

• 8:30 a.m. Monday, 400 E. 11th St., a 50-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown suspect stole their identity to obtain benefits.

• 9:05 a.m. Monday, 800 N. Cleveland St., a 33-year-old Osawatomie resident reported an unknown suspect entered a locked trailer, causing damage and stole items.

• 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of W. Warren St., Williamsburg, a 56-year-old Ottawa resident reported the former family home on the property, now abandoned, was burglarized. Several tools and a window air conditioning unit were taken.

• 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Virginia Terrace, Lane, Kenny Roberts, Lane, reported an unknown subject filed for unemployment in his name.

• 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, 800 S. Cedar St., a 32-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown subject entered their residence and stole items. The same subject also stole their vehicle.

Wellsville Police Department

10/08: 800 block of Main St., public assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., traffic complaint; 1000 block of Poplar St., drug activity.

10/09: 200 block of E. 6th St., trespass complaint; 200 Elk E. 6th St., juvenile complaint; 200 block of Pendleton Ave., public assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., welfare check.

10/10: 200 block of Main St., burning complaint; I-35 milepost 198, assist other agency; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 300 block of E. 6th St., battery; 600 block of E. 1st St., motorist assist; 200 block of Cedarlane Drive, medical call.

10/11: 300 block of E. 3rd St., civil standby; 600 block of Walnut St., alarm; 400 block of E. 2nd St., welfare check; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 300 block of Walnut St., public assist; 300 block of E. 3rd St., civil standby; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., alarm.

10/12: 700 block of Poplar St., non-injury accident; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

10/13: 100 block of W. 6th St., recovered property; 600 Main St., special assignment; 1000 block of Poplar St., traffic complaint; 1000 block of Poplar St., public assist.

10/14: 800 block of Main St., welfare check; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 600 block of Walnut St., threats; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Maple St., traffic complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Walnut St., abuse.