A local real estate agent brings a hot air balloon to area elementary schools each year.

Sharon Hubbard, broker of RE/MAX Connections, arranges these events. On Tuesday, she unveiled a seven-story hot air balloon to Williamsburg Elementary students. The red, white and blue RE/MAX hot air balloon illustrated the principles of thermodynamics, Hubbard said.

"The balloon pilot is a skilled aviator, but is also a great entertainer and educator," Hubbard said. "He’ll gather the kids around to demonstrate the mechanisms that launch and navigate the balloon, as well as a brief history of mankind’s progress in achieving powered flight."

RE/MAX has the world’s largest fleet of hot air balloons, scheduling appearances at community events, office openings and educational activities across the globe.