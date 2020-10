An Ottawa High School graduate will be involved with the Emporia State University Theatre’s production of "Medea."

Emily Rayson is part of the production team as an assistant to the costume designer.

Two free performances will be presented on the steps of ESU's Memorial Union at 5 p.m. Oct. 30-31 with an alternate performance scheduled for Nov. 1, in case of inclement weather. The production runs 90 minutes.

Seating is limited and socially distanced. Face masks are required of all in attendance.