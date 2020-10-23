The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office beginning Friday will hold open interviews for people who wish to become dispatchers for the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center, Sheriff Brian C. HIll said in a news release Wednesday.

Starting pay for dispatchers is $15.97 an hour, according to a news release put out by the sheriff’s office.

It said interviews will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Shawnee County Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave.

The job includes overtime availability and health, vision, dental and retirement benefits, as well as paid holidays, vacation and sick leave, Hill said.

He encouraged anyone with questions to email Melanie Hasselman at Melanie.Hasselman@snco.us.