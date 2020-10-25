DODGE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic led many businesses and organizations to shut down their operations when the pandemic became widespread in March.

Now, many businesses are reopening, including the 2nd Avenue Art Guild in Dodge City.

"We are now open for business," guild member Jennifer Nolan said in a news release. "We've missed you all so much, and we can't wait to see you all again. Our members have decided that with proper precautions, we can open safely."

Located at 608 N. 2nd Ave., the guild has returned to normal businesses hours of noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

"We do require everyone to wear a mask and social distance while in our gallery," Nolan said. "Our artists have used this time to make new work and the gallery is bursting with new fall items. Please come down and pick up a few things for yourself or a friend as your budget allows, we understand it's been tough time for many.

"We have appreciated everyone who has shopped with us at the farmers market this summer and who have come in for 'shopping by appointment.' Because of this we have been able to remain stable and optimistic, thank you."

According to Nolan, Final Friday events held by Dodge City businesses, in which the art guild took part, remain up in the air.

"We are still researching ways to hold those events in a safe manner," Nolan said. "We will let you know as soon as we are able. We do still have our Facebook page and we hope that you follow us to receive all the latest news and information and photos of all the new work."