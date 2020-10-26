Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

• 3:28 p.m. Friday, 4800 block of K-33 highway, Wellsville, Antonio Rendon, 29, Overbrook, was arrested on a Baldwin City warrant.

• 11:48 a.m. Saturday, 3700 US-59 highway, Ottawa, Aaron Briggs, 33, Ottawa, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear through the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

• 10:32 a.m. Saturday, 4400 block of Thomas Road, Wellsville, James Waterman, 43, Wellsville, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

• 4:14 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Old US-50 highway, Ottawa, Anna Belles, 25, Ottawa, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while revoked.

Accidents

• 8:10 a.m. Friday, 3000 block of Ellis Road, Mandi Adams, 46, Princeton, was driving east on Ellis Road when she struck a deer in her 2020 Toyota 4Runner.

• 11:34 p.m. Saturday, 2700 block Interstate 35, Ottawa, Jeffrey Colyer, 60, Overland Park, was traveling north in a 2014 Ford F-150 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 4:42 p.m. Sunday, 3800 block of K-68 highway, Ottawa, Michael L Mosher, 58, Riley, was traveling west in his 2010 Toyota Rav 4 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway from the north.

• 6:24 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block US-59 highway, Ottawa, Brandon Reese, 24, Garnett, was traveling south in a 2016 Nissan Altima when he was rear-ended by a 2015 Ford Focus being driven by Megan Smith, 20, Richmond.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 3:15 p.m. Friday, 1300 S. Oak Street, Robert Sheaffer, 60, Ottawa, was arrested for a City of Ottawa warrant after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Accidents

• 11:59 a.m. Friday, 600 S. Oak Street, Allen Shumate, 63, Ottawa, driving a 2005 Mercury Montego struck a 2007 Toyota Sienna driven by Dorienda Schoene, 46, Ottawa. Shumate was cited for improper backing.

• 7:01 p.m. Friday, 2300 S. Princeton Street, Harley Hellmer, 19, Ottawa, was driving a 1997 Ford and struck a 2013 Ford driven by Cheyenne Daniels-Schluns, 24, Richmond. Hellmer was cited for disobeying a traffic signal. Hellmer was treated on scene and released for possible injury.

• 10:38 p.m. Sunday, 1100 Pebble Beach Lane, a 28-year-old Ottawa resident reported their 2019 Volkswagen was struck by another vehicle that fled.

Incidents

• 5:33 p.m. Thursday, 715 W. 2nd St., a 16-year-old Ottawa juvenile reported a sex offense. Case is under investigation.

• 9:51 p.m. Friday, 300 E. 4th St., Shavion Bethea, 19, Ottawa, and Ella Stewart, 19, Lawrence, were issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Thefts

• 8:36 a.m. Thursday, 1001 S. Cedar St., (Ottawa University), a 46-year-old Richmond resident reported known subjects stole property and damaged property. Case is under investigation.

• 4:26 p.m. Friday, 2101 S. Princeton St., a 24-year-old Ottawa resident reported that an unknown suspect stole their wallet from a shopping cart.

• 1:53 p.m. Sunday, 1200 S. Ash St., a 43-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown subject stole property from her yard.