Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

• 1:37 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Jade Mendoza, 21, Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for battery on a corrections officer and battery.

• 7:40 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Drew Wiard, 36, Wellsville was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

• 9 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Christen Workinger-Ingram, 36, Garnett, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for felony failure to appear.

• 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Marvin McWhorter, 38, Quenemo, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• noon Wednesday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Sammy Riley, 36, Lawrence, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for felony failure to appear.

• 2 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Jessica Orton, 34, Wellsville, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for other jurisdiction.

Accidents

• 7:42 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of K-68 highway, Suzanne Jones, 45, Ottawa, was east on K-68, in her 2002 Ford van, when she lost control on slushy roads and overturned in the south ditch.

• 8:13 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of US-59 highway, Mary Dietlin, 19, Oklahoma, was traveling south in a 2010 Hyundai when she lost control of her vehicle due to slick road conditions. Mary left the roadway and struck a rock embankment.

• 7:49 a.m. Monday, 3500 block of Interstate 35, Russell Steinman, 50, Union Star, Mo., was traveling south in a 2018 Freightliner when he struck the rear of a 1996 Ford Ranger that was driven by Nicholas Locascio, 28, Ottawa.

• 12:20 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of Stafford Road, David Wisner, 63, Pomona, was driving west on Stafford when he lost control of his 2000 Isuzu Rodeo and struck a fence owned by Glenn Nelson.

• 11:37 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Stafford, Peggy Davis, 56, Rantoul, was driving a 2017 Kenworth west on Stafford and lost control due to weather conditions and struck a 1996 Ford driven by Terry Harrell, 65, Ottawa.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 9:45 p.m. Monday, 900 East Prairie View Street, Teresa Chambers, 48, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with entering a dwelling and stealing items.

• 10 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main (Franklin County Jail), Alicia Stofko, 37, homeless, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Accidents

• 5:30 a.m. Monday, 1200 S. Lincoln St., Minnie-Smith Mosier, 38, Ottawa, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet SUV and struck a deer.

• Unknown time, Tuesday, 300 S. Elm St., Hazel Rice, 64, Ottawa, was driving a 1997 Dodge passenger car and struck Toni Caro, 57, Ottawa, who was driving a 2008 Jeep SUV.

• 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, 200 E. Dundee St., Brent Nelson, 38, Ottawa, was cited and released in connection with leaving the scene of accident, driving while suspended, no insurance after striking a truck and leaving the scene.

Incidents

• 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, 2006 S. Princeton St. (Dollar Tree), a 74-year-old Ottawa resident committed possession of marijuana, possession paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement after a call for service. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 8:25 p.m. Monday, 2315 S. Oak St., a 74-year-old Rushville, Ind., resident reported an unknown subject stole items.

• 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, 1601 S. Hickory St., Kenzie Luna, 38, Ottawa, reported a known subject stole property.

• 4:13 a.m. Thursday, 800 S. Poplar St., a 60-year-old Ottawa resident reported their vehicle stolen. The vehicle was recovered. Case is under investigation.

• 10:57 a.m. Thursday, 300 S. Walnut St., a 29-year-old Mission resident reported the theft of an item.

• 12:21 p.m. Thursday, 400 E. Blackhawk St., a 60-year-old Ottawa resident reported theft of checks.

• 8:57 a.m. Thursday, 400 S. Main St., a 23-year-old Ottawa resident reported the theft of items.

• 7:36 p.m. Thursday, 2518 E. Logan (Fuel Expresso), a 29-year-old Basehor resident reported the theft of items from the business by an unknown suspect.