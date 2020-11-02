I’m struggling with this issue. How can people who I love and admire differ so much in political opinions? These folks are educated, sophisticated, intelligent and people of faith. They are my relatives, family members and close friends.

This writing is not about which side you’re on, because I imagine that these same folks wonder how I could come to such a different conclusion. This conundrum goes both ways.

Social media throws this in my face every day. One solution is to get off social media and mind my own business. What did Dear Abby advise — MYOB, right?

When people are this close to you, it is impossible to just let it go. So, my effort is to dig deeper for an understanding that allows each of us to come to our own conclusions, be respectful and keep on loving.

I have to ask myself, "What am I afraid of?" "Why does another person’s viewpoint threaten me?"

There is a strong relationship between anger and fear. Anger is the fight part of the age-old fight-or-flight response to a threat. When you research why anyone engages in a fight or argument, it is because they come from a place of fear.

Another way of looking at this is, what button does this trigger in me? Why do I feel defensive? So as I meet these challenges to my viewpoint, I have to ask myself if I could be suppressing some fear that is deep within me.

Please don’t misunderstand; we have our opinions of what is best for our country, but is it possible that my frustration and anger come from my own subconscious fear? You’ve heard that the opposite of love is not anger; the opposite of love is fear.

Since my desire is to keep on loving these wonderful people in my life, I must identify and face my fear. I’ll let others do the same if they so choose.

To go forth productively, I’m going to take advice from my friend and healthy aging spokesperson Chip Conley. He so succinctly says, "We live not to prove, but improve, and we are not out to win but to learn."

Boy, it takes some wisdom to get to this place, but it brings a sense of peace and reconciliation.

Find Connie’s new book, "Daily Cures: Wisdom for Healthy Aging," at www.justnowoldenough.com.