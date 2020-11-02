Ottawa
• 1st Precinct — Trinity United Methodist Church, 630 N. Cedar
• 2nd Precinct — Trinity United Methodist Church, 630 N. Cedar
• 3rd Precinct — First Christian Church, 1045 S. Hickory (11th & Cedar)
• 4th Precinct — First Christian Church, 1045 S. Hickory (11th & Cedar)
• 6th Precinct — Church of the Nazarene, 700 S. Elm
• 7th Precinct — Church of the Nazarene, 700 S. Elm
• 8th Precinct — Westminster Presbyterian Church, 401 W. 13th (13th & Maple)
Townships
• Appanoose Township — Pomona Community Building, 219 Jefferson St., Pomona
• N. Centropolis Township — Centropolis Township Hall, 410 N. 7th, Centropolis
• S. Centropolis Township — Pomona Community Building, 219 Jefferson St., Pomona
• Culter Township/Rantoul City — Rantoul City Hall, 120 E. Main, Rantoul
• Franklin Township/Wellsville City — Wellsville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 3rd and Locust, Wellsville
• Greenwood Township — Greenwood Community Building, 2705 Florida Road, Ottawa
• Harrison Township — Harrison Township Hall, 3094 Rock Creek Road, Ottawa
• Hayes Township — Ottawa Township Hall, 2675 Sand Creek Road, Ottawa
• Homewood Township — Williamsburg Community Building, 126 W. William, Williamsburg
• Lincoln Township — Lincoln Township Hall, 2646 Kentucky Road, Ottawa
• Ohio Township/Princeton City — Princeton Community Building, 1449 US-59 highway, Princeton
• Ottawa Township — Ottawa Township Hall, 2675 Sand Creek Road, Ottawa
• Peoria Township — Trinity United Methodist Church, 630 N. Cedar
• Pomona Township/Pomona City — Pomona Community Building, 219 Jefferson St., Pomona
• Pottawatomie Township/Lane City — Pottawatomie Community Building, 402 S. Kansas Ave., Lane
• Richmond Township/Richmond City — Richmond Community Building, 205 E. Central, Richmond
• Williamsburg Township/Williamsburg City — Williamsburg Community Building, 126 W. William, Williamsburg