Even though many people have voted early this year, the county clerk anticipates polling locations will be busy today.

Today is Election Day, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in locations throughout Leavenworth County.

Most of the polling locations will be the same as in previous elections. But County Clerk Janet Klasinski said she has had to make a few changes this year because of concerns about COVID-19.

Klasinski said she has moved a couple of polling locations from schools. She also moved another polling location from a church that operates a day care center.

Klasinski said voters who live in the areas have been notified of the location changes.

People who are unsure about where they need to go to vote can contact the County Clerk’s Office at 913-684-0421.

Klasinski said about 43% of Leavenworth County voters already have voted through early voting and advance ballots. She has predicted voter turnout for election will reach 75% in Leavenworth County.

People can drop off advance ballots at any of the polling locations that are open today.

Advance ballots that are returned by mail must be postmarked by today, and they must arrive at the County Clerk’s Office no later than Friday in order to be counted.

The Leavenworth Times will be unable to report any election results in Wednesday’s edition. Ballots will be counted after press time.

Watch for local election results tonight at leavenworthtimes.com

There also will be coverage of local election results in Thursday’s edition of the Times.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR