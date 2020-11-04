There’s always that second or two of regulated panic, though it may be more or less sustained or mild depending on the situation. I consider myself a very cognizant person upon first opening my eyes, yet waking up on Daylight Savings morning still always throws me for a bit of a loop. Is it even possible to look at those twice-a-year misleading numbers on the clock without feeling some level of discomfiture?

Maybe you don’t still have an analog clock in your bedroom, instead relying fully on automatically-changed cell phone timekeeping. As such, you might be spared from that initial jolt of adrenaline. Brian and I both have our phones plugged in by our bedside, but mine is only for listening to podcasts to help me fall asleep. All my time awareness, besides my internal circadian rhythm, is based on the dorky clock radio I’ve had since childhood.

The little thing has a tape deck (yes, I’m old enough to not only know what that is but to have grown up using it), an alarm, and an antenna-less radio, but its place of distinction on our dresser is awarded solely in respect for its bright red numbers. Without fail, I wake up every morning of my own accord — or at least I did, until growing this baby sometimes changes my sleeping patterns — but I need that neon red time display to orient me.

Brian, on the other hand, sleeps like a boss; he inherited some of those skills, and he’s also intentionally developed fall-asleep-now abilities pertinent to the dairy farmer lifestyle. He sets an alarm early on his phone, and gets up after the gradual awakening of several snoozes.

That’s why I felt those two seconds of dismay Sunday morning. Brian’s final alarm was supposed to have gone over ten minutes ago, which is not very late, but he had to get out and feed calves. Then I remembered, breathed a sigh of relief, and understood why Tater Tot was feeling hungry.

This turning the clocks back an hour has always somewhat amused me. I like it much more than the beginning of Daylight Savings when we lose an hour, but it seems so strange that we just manipulate time like that. As if resetting the displays on clocks around the house will automatically change how my body assesses what time it is. I hear it tends to be much more interesting with kids, since everyone gets a mild case of jet lag without going anywhere. Technically I’d prefer to do away with the whole switch, but I don’t think I get to make those kinds of decisions; a personal boycott wouldn’t work out the best for me and my schedule.

The Sunday morning with the bonus hour, however, has a special aura of extra Sabbath-y-ness. Church was online this week, so we didn’t even have anywhere to go; talk about a pleasantly quiet morning. Especially since I’m not the one who had to get up and chore.

And what says lazy Sunday like Bloody Marys? Well, I’m sure lots of things do, but for us, that’s what extra time calls for. I don’t know when Brian and I started intermittently incorporating these iconic brunch beverages into our weekends; we just tried it once since it seemed like the right thing to do, and we’ve been fans ever since.

It goes without saying that I did not add any alcohol to our tomatoey treats, but honestly there are so many flavors going on that I don’t even think it could improve the drink anyway.

Every summer, I can jars of highly-peppered tomato "V-8" juice for exactly this purpose. Though it just became November, it was almost like we turned back the seasonal clock for a minute too, as I still have some late-harvest romas keeping in the cool basement; we used those and made a fresher version this time. All the condiments come out of hiding from their various fridge shelves, and then Brian joins me to dump this and squirt that until our tastebuds are satisfied.

And then we sit and sip. We might as well enjoy this extra hour since we have it; cheers.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com

Blender Bloody Marys

It’s really not the most pleasant name for a beverage, but I don’t really care what we call it as long as I get to drink it. Brian gets almost more excited about them than I do, and it’s hard to think of a better way to drink your veggies. There are basically a thousand options of what to add, so be creative (I may have added cheese cubes to my glass), but know that we hold capers and anchovies in the highest esteem, and Worcestershire and lime are not to be forgotten.

Prep tips: this makes two healthy (i.e., large) servings, so vary to your needs. Any leftovers can also be added into a soup or sauce to amp up flavors. If you don’t have a high-power blender, maybe leave out the raw veg and ice so it’s not weird chunky.

1-2 pounds roma tomatoes, halved [or 2 (14oz) cans of fire-roasted tomatoes]

1 carrot

1 stick of celery

dashes of celery seed and cracked pepper; optional onion and/or garlic powder

sugar and salt to taste

ice or cold water

½ - 1 tablespoon of any/all of the following: prepared horseradish, dijon mustard, capers/their brine, dill pickles/their juice, fish sauce, anchovy paste, canned chipotles, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice, hot sauce

Broil tomatoes halves for 10-15 minutes, until slightly cooked and charred.

Add to blender, along with veg and seasonings. Process until smooth, adding ice/water as necessary to achieve desired consistency. Start adding condiments, blending and tasting often until you’ve found the right balance. Serve very cold, and feel relaxed.