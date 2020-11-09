Franklin County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

• 11 a.m. Friday, 500 S. Locust, Shannen Price, 40, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 12:48 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Rachel Johnson, 35, Ottawa was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 2:52 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Corey Powell, 23, Ottawa was arrested on four Franklin County failure to appear warrants.

Accidents

• 6:52 p.m. Friday, 100 block K-68 highway, Pomona, Matthew Pierce, 31, Osage City, was traveling west in a 1998 Honda Civic when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 2:24 a.m. Friday, 600 N. Mulberry St., Teariny Horne, 19, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement.

Accidents

• 2:24 a.m. Friday, 600 N. Mulberry St., a known subject fled from officers after a call for service. Case under investigation

Thefts

• 5:04 p.m. Friday, 900 block of S. Burroughs, a 47-year-old Ottawa resident reported the theft of items by a known suspect.

• 9:26 a.m. Saturday, 1600 block of S. Hickory, a 43-year-old Ottawa resident reported the theft of an item.

Wellsville Police Department

Wednesday: 400 block of S. Elm St., trespass; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Thursday: 400 block of Main St., public assist; by phone, public assist; 600 block of Locust St., public assist; 300 block of Main St., special assignment; 600 block of Walnut St., suspicious activity; 1000 block of Poplar St., suspicious activity.

Friday: 1000 block of Poplar St.,welfare check; 600 block of Poplar St., assist other agency; 300 block of E. 5th St., medical call; 1000 block of Poplar St., welfare check; 600 block of Poplar St., general information.

Saturday: 833 Main St., public assist; 600 block of W. 4th St., juvenile complaint; 300 block of W. 4th St., assist other agency.

Sunday: 300 block of Walnut St., juvenile complaint; 1000 block of Poplar St., suspicious activity.