CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen.

On Friday, Nov. 6, just before 4 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance in a death investigation. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

At approximately 3:05 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting assistance after a female subject was shot. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to 302 Highland Ave., in Ashland, Kan. Upon arrival, they found a 13-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to a local area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The shooting occurred while the 13-year-old was at a friend’s house along with four other juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.