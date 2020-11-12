As audiences – both in-person and virtual – see this weekend’s Sterling High School Theatre production of the musical "All Shook Up" they will be transported to 1950s America. The show will be presented Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, November 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 pm.

Director Betsy Dutton said, "All Shook Up is unique because it uses the songs of Elvis Presley, but there’s no Elvis in the show. Instead, the story is framed by all his wonderful music."

She added, "It takes place in a small town when rock’n’roll was the devil’s music, then this cool guy on a motorcycle rides into town. Of course, all the girls go wild over him, and their conservative parents want to get rid of him. It’s a great mashup of Elvis songs telling a story with a great nostalgic vibe to it."

That "nostalgic vibe" is strong in the show with the use of many of Elvis’ most popular songs: "Hound Dog," "Don’t Be Cruel," "Love Me Tender," "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Can’t Help Falling in Love" and some 20 more are included.

Nostalgia is further created with the costumes and set. Bob Brownlee, who happens to also be the father of Caleb Brownlee who plays the Elvis character in the show, designed the set which includes the dull, drab 1950’s Midwestern town as well as a carnival.

Due to COVID restrictions, seating in the theatre is limited but seats were still available at press time. In addition to seeing the show in-person at the theatre, it will also be available to live-stream each of the three performances.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults both in-person and online. There is also an online family ticket for $15. A 10-minute video of the lobby display will also be available on the live-stream.

To purchase either in-person tickets or live-stream tickets go to http://sterlinghs.booktix.com or call Sterling High School for information.