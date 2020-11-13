Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, 294 Shawnee Road, Pomona, Lauren Rehm, 32, Pomona, was arrested in connection with interference with law enforcement and endangering a child.

• 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Jarrod Scott, Pomona, 33 was arrested on one Ford County and one Lyon County warrant for other jurisdiction.

• 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Lauren Rehm, 32, Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Erika Bond, 23, Ottawa, was arrested on two Franklin County warrants for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 7:18 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Interstate 35, Pomona, Angela Norris, 51, Mulvane, was traveling south in her 2019 Ford Explorer when she struck a deer that entered the roadway. Norris was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

• 9:12 a.m. Monday, 2800 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Dorothy Appelman, 84, Sedgwick, was traveling north and stuck a 2020 Chevrolet driven by Cheryl Mason, 60, Missouri. Appelman was cited for improper driving on laned road.

• 5:40 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of Vermont Road, Rantoul, Henry Theole Jr., 54, Lane, was driving his 2007 Ford F-150 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 6:07 a.m. Tuesday, 3800 block of K-68 highway, Ottawa, Angela Woodyard, 46, Ottawa, was traveling east in her 2013 Chevrolet Impala when she struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of K-68 highway, Kaitlyn Nitcher, 27, Pomona, was driving a 2017 Dodge pickup eastbound on K-68 when a 2020 Freightliner box truck attempted to pass and Nitcher had to leave the roadway.

• 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of K-68 highway, Stuart Wakeman, 28, Osage City, was traveling westbound in his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 when he rear-ended a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country that was yielding to oncoming traffic, driven by Virgil Cane, 44, Topeka.

• 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Labette Road, Elizabeth Barklow, 46, Pomona, was driving her 2017 Ford Edge west when she struck a deer.

• 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, 200 John Brown Road, Williamsburg, Regina Evans, 36, Quenemo, was driving a 2018 Dodge Van when she struck a dog.

• 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, 2300 block Interstate 35, Ottawa, Valerie Morgan, 25, Melvern, was traveling north in a 1995 Honda Civic when she fell asleep and ran off of the road to the left. Morgan overcorrected the vehicle when she hit the rumble strips, causing her to run off of the road to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment causing it to overturn. Morgan wasn’t injured.

Incidents

• 11:19 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Main St., Princeton, a 20-year-old Princeton resident reported an unknown subject damaged his 2000 Lincoln Continental while it was in his driveway.

• 1:29 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Osborne Road, Pomona, Amanda Thill, 34, Pomona, called to report that her 14-year-old daughter ran away from home sometime during the night. Thill reported that her 2020 Chevrolet Traverse was also missing from the residence. The 14-year-old daughter and the vehicle were both located at a residence in Franklin County. The teen was taken into custody as a runaway and issued a juvenile notice to appear for criminal deprivation of property.

• 3:10 a.m. Monday, 900 block of K-68 highway, Pomona, Crystal Phillips, 29, Vassar, was issued a notice to appear for driving while suspended following a traffic stop.

• 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, 3325 Utah Road, Wellsville, Carlo Cevoli, 87, Ottawa, was found dead in his home of natural causes.

• 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Jackson Road, Williamsburg, Mackenzie McDowell, 15, Williamsburg, ran away from her residence but was later located.

• 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of K-68 highway, Edward Traver, 25, Vassar, was issued a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

Thefts

• 8:33 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Jackson Road, Pomona, a 47-year-old Louisburg resident reported their Polaris Ranger and trailer were stolen.

• 10:20 a.m. Monday, 3400 block of Florida Road, Pomona, a 56-year-old Pomona resident reported an unknown subject burglarized a property they own.

• 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, 244 Haskell Road, a 42-year-old Williamsburg resident reported an unknown subject fraudulently used their personal information to apply for unemployment benefits.

• 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, 127 Taylor Street, a 26-year-old Kennesaw, Ga., resident reported their 1967 Mercury Cougar had been stolen from the vacant lot at this address owned by a cousin.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of S. Walnut, Kaleb Moore, 27, Wetmore, was arrested on an active Nemaha County warrant.

• 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, 22 W. Canterbury, Nicholas Atkinson, 25, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with domestic battery and criminal damage to property (domestic related) after battering a known 26-year-old Ottawa woman.

• 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 S. Osage Drive, Jerad Canady, 31, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with domestic battery and criminal restraint after an incident involving a known 28-year-old Ottawa woman.

• 2:09 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Erika Bond, 23, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with trafficking contraband into a correctional facility and possession of marijuana after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Sky Winsky, 22, Emporia, was arrested on an active city of Ottawa warrant.

• 1:13 p.m. Thursday, 200 E. 27th St., Krystal Brannan, 35, Ottawa, was arrested on an active city of Ottawa warrant.

Accidents

• 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of S. Hickory, a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Rileigh Clary, 18, Ottawa, struck a legally parked 2014 Kia Soul, then left the roadway and hit a 2012 Dodge Charger. Clary was cited for basic speed and inattentive driving.

• 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 S. Eisenhower Ave., a 2015 Honda Civic driven by Wendy Novick, Pomona, struck a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 17-year-old Ottawa girl.

Incidents

• 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of N. Cedar, a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder was recovered as a stolen vehicle out of Topeka.

• 12:19 p.m. Thursday, 715 W. 2nd St., a 20-year-old resident reported a past sex offense. Case is under investigation.

• 12:22 a.m. Thursday, 600 W. Wilson St., Zachery Roberts, 20, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana, possession of depressant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and illegal registration after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 12:22 a.m. Thursday, 600 W. Wilson St., Devon Campbell, 19, Paola, was issued a notice to appear for possession of depressant and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 12:22 a.m. Thursday, 600 W. Wilson St.,.Camron Hawkins, 22, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 12:22 a.m. Thursday, 600 W. Wilson St., Lucas Roberts, 19, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Thefts

• 12:26 p.m. Tuesday 1300 block of Redbud, a 59-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown suspect stole their identity.

• 9:48 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of N. Mulberry, a 29-year-old Ottawa resident reported a unknown subject entered their enclosed trailer and stole items. Case under investigation.

• 3:53 p.m. Wednesday, 846 S. Main St., a 33-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past theft by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.