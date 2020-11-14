Beginning Friday and through Nov. 29, the Hutchinson Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will support overtime enforcement efforts. While all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be aggressively targeting and removing impaired drivers from our roads.

According to KDOT, the day before Thanksgiving sees more impairment-related crashes than any other day of the year.

A DUI conviction can result in jail time, the suspension or revocation of driver’s license, a fine of $500 to $2,500, participation in an alcohol or other drug treatment program and thousands of dollars for bail, court costs, and attorney fees.