The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reported more vehicle burglaries over the weekend.

The office said six burglaries happened between Saturday and Sunday.

Two of the burglaries were in the 9700 block of South Simpson Road which saw five face masks stolen from one vehicle and a car charger valued at $25 and a Uberti 1858 New Army Conversion .45-caliber revolver, valued at $600 taken from another vehicle.

Three burglaries happened on East First Street in Assaria, with $5 in change taken from one vehicle, $85 in cash taken from another and a fixed-blade pocket knife taken from the third.

Finally, $20 in gold dollar coins, a power inverter valued at $20 and two pad locks with keys valued at $20 were taken from a car in the 100 block of East Fourth Street in Assaria.