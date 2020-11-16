Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 12:33 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Greg M. Curtis, 30, Princeton, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for felony fleeing and eluding, driving while habitual, reckless driving, speeding in a construction zone and speeding.

• 7:18 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Teri Lynn Jackson, 39, Rantoul, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 1:05 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of E. 27th St., Ottawa, Kyle Henry, 27, Waverly, was arrest and released on a notice to appear for driving while revoked, no insurance and expired tags.

• 2:55 p.m. Friday, 100 block E. Franklin St., Pomona, Glenna Lindbloom, 30, Lyndon, was issued arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended after she was stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 6:26 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Angelene Kirby, 27 of Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:25 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jennifer Bryan, 35, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 7:13 p.m. Friday, 1500 block of K-68 highway, Ottawa, David Parks, 61, Raytown, Mo., was arrested in connection with driving under the influence after being involved in a minor traffic crash.

• 10:45 p.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Dustin Burnett, 28, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Jackson Road, Quenemo, Larry Neill, 64, Quenemo, was traveling west when he struck a deer with his 2014 Ford pickup.

• 1:25 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of John Brown Road, Princeton, Hunter Dryden, 34, Ottawa, was traveling west in a 2016 Ford Explorer when he struck a raccoon.

• 4:20 p.m. Friday, 3400 block of Old US-59 highway, Ottawa, Ashlyn Brown, 26, Ottawa, was traveling north in her 2007 Honda Civic when she struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 6:21 p.m. Friday, 2500 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Honglian Shi, 52, Overland Park, was traveling north in his 2019 Dodge Ram when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 9:13 p.m. Friday, 3000 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Todd Smith, 27, Emporia, was traveling south in a 2003 Toyota Rav4 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 11:10 p.m. Friday, 3000 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Ryan Lawrence, 35, Ottawa, was traveling south in a 2011 Kia Rio when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Incidents

• 3:00 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of E. 27th St., Ottawa, Kyle Henry, 27, Waverly, and Krystal Brannan, 35, Quenemo, were contacted on a traffic stop. Both were found in violation of no contact orders.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 10:52 p.m. Friday, 1600 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jennifer Bryan, 35, Ottawa, was arrested on an active Franklin County warrant.

• 12:30 a.m. Friday, 100 S. Oak St., Ottawa, Hanslee Dunn III, 30, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with DUI and transporting an open container after committing a traffic infraction.

• 10:57 p.m. Saturday, 1000 N. Hemlock St., Ottawa, Brandon Tiede, 24, Ottawa, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:21 p.m. Saturday, 600 N. Hickory St., Ottawa, Dustin Burnett, 28, Ottawa, was arrested on an active Franklin County warrant.

• 11:57 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of E. Garfield, Ottawa, a 16-year-old Ottawa resident reported a fight between a 39-year-old Ottawa resident and Daniel Calkins, 50, Ottawa. Calkins was arrested in connection with domestic battery.

• 3 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Emilio Sandoval, 26, Ottawa, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Accidents

• 3:37 p.m. Friday, 500 block of S. Beech, Ottawa, a 2003 Ford driven by Linda Poore, 72, Ottawa, was southbound on Beech when she struck the curb and then a concrete street sign owned by the City of Ottawa. Poore was cited for inattentive driving.

• 10:33 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of N. Mulberry, a 2018 Kia driven by Virginia Baker, 58, Ottawa, left the roadway possibly due to a medical condition and struck a 2008 Dodge and a mailbox owned by Jordan Bellinger, 25, Ottawa.

Incidents

• 2:55 p.m. Friday, 700 block of W. 10th, Ottawa, Danielle Spain, 43, Ottawa, reported that her 14-year-old daughter was involved in an altercation with Sabrina Shenk, 39, Ottawa. A case will be forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

• 5:03 p.m. Friday, 500 block of S. Ash, Ottawa, a 14-year-old girl was bitten by a dog owned by Hollie Roehl, 27, Ottawa. Roehl was cited for harboring a vicious animal, no proof of city registration, no proof of vaccinations and keeping pit bulls.

• 12:32 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of Brockport, Ottawa, a 61-year-old Lee’s Summit, Mo., resident reported that Deanna Leecy, 53, Ottawa, was on their property after being previously trespassed. Leecy was issued a notice to appear for criminal trespass.

• 7 p.m. Saturday, 205 E. 23rd Street (Burger King), a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile reported being battered by a known subject. Case is under investigation.

• 3:15 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of N. Cherry, a 22-year-old Edgerton person reported that Zackary Reiman, 27, Ottawa, damaged property belonging to COF. Reiman was released on a notice to appear.

Wellsville Police Department

Wednesday: 400 block of W. 4th St., recovered property; 200 block of Cedarlane Drive, medical call; 100 block of Poplar St., welfare check.

Thursday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of E. 6th St., battery; 700 block of Main St., property release.