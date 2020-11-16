Kansas’ rising COVID-19 numbers have caused Forbes Magazine to label the state as the 10th riskiest to visit in the country.

States with more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents are considered to be at a "tipping point," Forbes said. Kansas’ mark of 83 cases per 100,000 people is well over that amount.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 7,234 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, as well as an increase of 10 deaths and 104 hospitalizations in that time frame.

Over the course of the pandemic, Kansas has reported over 122,000 COVID-19 cases and over 1,200 deaths linked to the virus.

The other states listed are South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota and Utah.