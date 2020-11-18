Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday issued a new, second executive order mandating face masks to combat the rise in COVID-19, which will go into effect on Wednesday.

"As COVID-19 continues to spread through Kansas communities and hospitalizations increase at concerning rates, it is clear we must take action to protect our communities and our economy," Governor Laura Kelly said.

Most notably, the executive order specifically targets counties who have opted out of the first executive order on mask mandates.

In a draft of the order, it states that her order would not include "counties in which Executive Order 20-52 is in effect, meaning that the county commission has not exercised its authority under K.S.A. 48-925(h) to "opt out" of Executive Order 20-52."

However, the ability to opt out of the governor’s emergency orders is still there. Changing that ability would require a special session.

Instead, this action would put the counties who had opted out under the gun to take formal action soon to opt out of the new order. In short, it would force counties across Kansas to visit or revisit the idea of a mask mandate.

Counties have a week to take action, or else the new mandate goes into effect.

"My administration recognizes that each Kansas county is faced with unique challenges – and a one-size-fits-all approach can be difficult for some communities to navigate," Kelly said. "The order allows local officials one week to craft and implement their own version of a face covering ordinance that works for them and their communities."

Under the order, Kansans must wear face coverings when inside public spaces, or in situations where physical distances of 6 feet cannot be maintained. They must also wear face coverings when inside any indoor public space, when obtaining services from the healthcare sector, when waiting for or riding on public transportation or ride-sharing vehicle.

All businesses and organizations in the state must also require face coverings.

Kansans under five years of age and those with medical conditions preventing mask-wearing are exempt from face covering protocol.

This comes as many states have upped their restrictions with a huge resurgence nationwide in COVID-19 cases.

The White House coronavirus task force also issued a report to Kansas on Sunday, first obtained by the Center for Public Integrity.

In the report, much of the outlook was grim with "exponential and unyielding spread across the state."

In the past three weeks, Shawnee County had the third highest number of new cases in the state, following Johnson in second and Sedgwick in first. Combined, the three counties represent over 40% of all cases in Kansas.

From Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, the vast majority of all counties had 500 or more cases per 100,000 people, a much starker picture compared to the month before.

The task force recommended Kansas pause extracurricular school activities, do more to ensure people are wearing masks and increase messaging to the community on following COVID-19 guidelines.

"With nearly all counties in the red zone and nearly 50% of nursing homes having at least one positive staff member, mitigation and messaging efforts need to be further strengthened," the report said.

