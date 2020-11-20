Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach appears to be giving legal aid to Monica Palmer, an election official in Michigan who is trying to rescind her vote to certify election results in the state’s largest county.

Palmer, who chairs the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and another Republican board member initially voted against approving the election results in the county, citing clerical errors in the city of Detroit.

She later sought to take back her vote, filing an affidavit to do so, although Michigan’s top election official has said it has no legal meaning. Palmer was later called by President Donald Trump, who is seeking to overturn Vice President Joe Biden’s victory in Michigan.

Still, Kobach, someone who has often claimed without evidence that voter fraud is widespread appears to be boosting Palmer’s cause.

Both Palmer and Kobach appeared on the radio show of prominent conservative Sean Hannity Friday afternoon, with Kobach bashing those who wanted Palmer to endorse the Wayne County results.

He said Kansas officials would not have certified results with similar inconsistencies.

"We would never have placed our signature on the certification of any vote totals where there was a single, minute discrepancy," he said. "It would have been dishonest to do so."

Kobach said that Palmer "absolutely" could rescind her vote but said the effort was more for the benefit of state election officials, who will go through their own certification process next week.

"It is sort of a legal game here but the [Michigan Board of Canvassers] absolutely have the knowledge that the Wayne County board is no longer satisfied with the results," Kobach said.

Kobach chaired President Donald Trump’s short-lived panel to investigate allegations of voter fraud after no state elected to participate.

More recently his attempt to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate was foiled when he lost to U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall in the August primary election.