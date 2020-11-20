Starting today, local law enforcement officers are participating in a traffic enforcement campaign that is targeting impaired drivers.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office, Leavenworth Police Department and Basehor Police Department are among the aw enforcement agencies across the state participating in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign.

The campaign will continue through Nov. 29.

A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will support overtime for officers for enforcement efforts, according to a news release from Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

According to KDOT, the day before Thanksgiving sees more impairment-related crashes than any other day of the year.