The Ottawa University men's soccer team finished the 2020 fall slate winning three of its past four matches.

The Braves bottled up Tabor, 2-0, Wednesday in the final finale at Hillsboro.

Cain Scott netted his fourth goal of the season in the 38th minute to snap the scoreless tie. Carlos Alvarez passed a long ball to Scott, who deposited the ball into the net.

The Braves extended their lead to 2-0 in the 71st minute on Jonathan Rawayo’s penalty kick goal. It was his third goal of the season.

Ottawa keeper Gage Powers, the reigning KCAC Defensive Player of the Week, finished with six saves in net.

Ottawa returns to action in the spring.