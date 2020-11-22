The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a suspect that reportedly committed multiple armed robberies Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday reporting an armed robbery in the 4200 block of N.W. Topeka Boulevard.

The suspect was described as a white male in his early- to mid-20s, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie with white writing down the left sleeve. He also had on blue jeans and a face mask and was armed with a shotgun, according to the news release.

The release states the subject arrived at the scene of the robbery in a brownish-colored, four-door Pontiac passenger car with a blue tarp covering its back window.

The subject reportedly left the scene of the first robbery on Topeka Boulevard and committed two more armed robberies in neighboring Jefferson County.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Detective Harmon at 785-251-2267. The incident remains under investigation.