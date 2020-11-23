In partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and TourHealth, the Ellis County Health Department has announced free drive-thru coronavirus testing this week.

The testing site opened Monday at Big Creek Crossing Mall, 2918 Vine St.

Testing is available from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

No appointment is necessary.

"This is a reliable, PCR-based test," the Ellis County Health Department said in a news release. "Please ensure that you are following COVID-19 safe practices which includes isolating yourself following testing until you receive results."