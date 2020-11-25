The Ottawa school district students and staff will have a couple of practice days for remote learning.

The remote practice will be Monday and Tuesday.

"The Board agreed that it would be prudent to be prepared should we ever have to transition to a remote environment for learning," Ottawa Superintendent Ryan Cobbs said. "These days will be full days of school for our students from home."

Students will log onto their devices at the normal start of the school day, Cobbs said. All after school activities on those days will proceed as normal.

"The purpose of this is to ensure that our infrastructure and processes work in this environment," Cobbs said. "Having over 2,300 students flooding our network at one time will be overwhelming and we need to make sure that we can troubleshoot that process when we have flexibility to maneuver within it, before we are forced to thrive within it."

Lunches and breakfasts will be available for pick up at the high school from 10:30 a.m. to noon on both days. Parents will need to sign up for the food service.

"As always, thank you for your patience, for your flexibility, and your continued support," Cobbs said. "We will continue to do our best to provide the best possible educational experience for our students that we can.

Cobbs reiterated that the district plans to stay in in-person full day learning for the foreseeable future.

"Of course extenuating circumstances could force alternative action, however, I think you can feel confident that our intention to provide the best instruction possible in an in person model will continue," Cobbs said.

Athletics approved

The KSHSAA Board of Directors Tuesday voted to start athletics on time in December with a moratorium from Dec. 23 to Jan. 7. Athletes may return to practice on Jan. 4.

No spectators will be permitted for high school and middle school contests, Dec. 1 through Jan. 28.

Other items the BOD passed:

• Basketball to have a maximum of 20 games, exclusive of the postseason.

• Swimming and diving to have a maximum of 10 competitions, exclusive of the state meet.

• Boys and girls wrestling to have a maximum of 18 events and no more than 30 competitions points, exclusive of the postseason.

• Bowling to have a maximum of 10 competitions, exclusive of the postseason.