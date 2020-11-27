Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 1:44 p.m. 11/21, 100 E. Powhattan St, Ottawa, Jason Fox, 39, Vassar, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended. Fox was cited and released with a notice to appear.

• 9:01 a.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Trace Tipton, 23, Olathe, was arrested on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 10:55 p.m. Sunday, 2300 block US-59 Hwy, Ottawa, Jeremie King, 41, Princeton, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 9:48 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Joshua McComb, 32, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 10:50 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Chelsea Tebe, 24, Lawrence, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 1:33 a.m. Monday, 4400 block of John Brown Road, Rantoul, Matthew Grammer, 23, Ottawa, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended after being located facing the wrong way on John Brown Road in his vehicle.

Accidents

• 6:10 p.m. 11/21, 3700 block of New US-59 highway, Krystal Dillon, 37, Ottawa, was traveling south in her 2010 Toyota Camry when she struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Incidents

• 9:00 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of High St., Princeton, a 24-year-old Princeton resident reported an unknown subject punctured two tires on their 1999 Kia Sephia.

• 11:03 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Chad Tasker, 46, Ottawa, was cited and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic offense.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 1:30 p.m. 11/20, 305 S. Main St. (Franklin County Jail), Abigail Staley, Wellsville, was arrested on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:10 a.m. 11/21, 500 S. Maple St., Robert Snover, 38, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with criminal trespass.

• 9:58 a.m. 11/21, 1500 S. Main St., Sherri Baker, 59, Richmond, was arrested on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 4:00 p.m. Monday, 1100 N. Oak St., David Beets, 65, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and transporting an open container after being called in as a erratic driver.

• 11:39 p.m. Monday, 800 S. Ash St., Kathryn Duncan, 29, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence, transporting an open container and no insurance after being contacted on a traffic stop. Duncan was also arrested on an active Douglas County warrant.

• 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, 300 S. Main St., Jason Daniels, 40, Ottawa, was arrested on an active Atchison County warrant.

• 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, 500 S. Main St., Kyle Atchison, 26, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence after committing a traffic infraction.

• 9:49 p.m. Thursday, 300 W. Wilson St., Ashlee Jackson, 30, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and transporting open container after committing a traffic infraction.

Accidents

• 3:10 p.m. Monday, 200 South Main Street, Andrew Carey, 31, Ottawa, was pulling a trailer with a 2013 Ford when the trailer became unhitched and struck a light pole.

• 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of S. Princeton Circle Drive, a 2014 Chevy driven by Veronica Walker, 54, Grandview, was northbound on Princeton Circle Drive when she struck a 2004 Pontiac driven by Maybelle Wilson, 75, Ottawa. Walker was cited for improper driving on laned roadways.

Incidents

• 10:37 p.m. 11/21, 2000 E. Logan St., Darbie Lear, 19, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for transporting an open container after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of S. Main St, a 58-year-old Ottawa resident was found dead. Case is under investigation.

• 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, 715 W. 2nd St., a past sex offense was reported involving a 12-year-old Ottawa resident. Case is under investigation.

• 12:01 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Hickory St., a 20-year-old Ottawa man reported that he was battered by a known 44-year-old Ottawa man. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 12:34 p.m. 11/20, 400 W. 19th St., a 66-year-old Ottawa resident reported identity theft.

• 12:34 p.m. 11/21, 334 N. Main St. (Casey’s General Store), a 41-year-old Ottawa resident reported a known subject shoplifted from the store. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department

11/18: 400 block of W. 4th Terrace, suspicious activity; 400 block of S. Elm St., medical call; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call.

11/19: 400 block of Aspen Lane, civil matter; 500 block of Main St., special assignment; 4600 block of Shawnee Road, assist other agency; Downey Drive/Maple Terrace, traffic complaint; 400 block of Aspen Lane, welfare check.

11/20: 200 block of Pendleton Ave., battery; 500 block of E. 4th St., motorist assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 4300 block of Vermont Terrace, assist other agency; 200 block of Edgewood Drive, juvenile complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Aspen Lane, threats; 200 block of Benton Drive, suspicious person.

11/21: K-33 highway/US-56 highway, assist other agency; Interstate 35, milepost 198, assist other agency.

Sunday: K-33 highway/Shawnee Road, assist other agency.

Monday: K-33 highway/Interstate 35, special assignment; 300 block of S. Elm St., general information; 600 block of Locust St., special assignment; 500 block of Main St., suspicious activity; 600 block of Maple St., 911 disconnect.

Tuesday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 100 block of Walnut St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., assist other agency; 400 block of Aspen St., trespass complaint.