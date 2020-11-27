As states across the country face a surge in COVID-19 cases, a number of studies show Kansas stands out as a hotspot for the virus’ spread.

That comes as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 5,224 cases since Wednesday, as well as 26 deaths and 97 hospitalizations reported in that time frame.

That is fewer new cases than the state was seeing last week but still far more than earlier in the pandemic.

The number of cases continues to strain hospitals, with 22% of intensive care beds staffed and open as of Monday. Capacity in some regions is even tighter – only 9% of ICU beds in southwest Kansas were free,

A range of studies also underscore these challenges facing Kansas. Here is how the state is doing, according to those reports:

The White House Coronavirus Task Force

The state remains firmly in the red zone for many new metrics, according to the weekly report compiled by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The state reported the 12th highest rate in the nation for cases per 100,000 residents, checking in at almost twice the national average. It is fourth in the country for the percentage of tests coming back positive.

All-in-all, 96 of the state’s 105 counties are deemed to have serious or moderate levels of community spread, the report said.

One bit of good news: new cases reported this week were less than weeks prior, though the report was clear that the state was not yet out of the woods.

"All states and all counties must flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies," the report said.

Johns Hopkins University

Kansas is still struggling with testing, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state is running the 10th lowest number of tests per-capita, according to the JHU data.

There is a bit of good news, according to the data: the state’s seven-day average test positivity rate has decreased from 40% to 37% in recent weeks, signaling more tests are potentially being run.

But Kansas is still lagging – its test positivity rate is the fifth-highest in the nation.

The Washington Post

Reporting from the Washington Post found other signs that things may be improving, albeit slightly. The paper’s COVID-19 tracker found that Kansas has seen declines in the per-capita number of deaths and total cases since last week.

But Kansas has seen a 9% uptick in hospitalizations per capita since last week, the paper found as the data showed 39 residents per 100,000 are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The New York Times

COVID-19 spread in at least one Kansas city is among the worst in the country, according to data from The New York Times.

Hutchinson is the sixth worst outbreak in the country based on the size of its population, the Times’ data showed, with 171 cases per 100,000 residents.