Fred Patton already has a brick on the Topeka Zoo grounds after his grandmother purchased one for him when he was a child. Patton, board member and incoming president of Friends of the Topeka Zoo, said he plans on purchasing another brick in the zoo’s upcoming GivingZOOday fundraiser.

Patrons can purchase a brick that will be placed in the walkway leading up to a new giraffe exhibit. Patton said this fundraiser serves as a "big kick off" for the giraffe project.

"It’s a neat way for someone to have a part in the project," Patton said. "They can give something that leads the way to a brand new exhibit."

Patton said the zoo decided to fundraise with bricks because the zoo had done similar fundraisers in the past.

GivingZOOday is technically Dec. 1, but Brendan Wiley, director of the Topeka Zoo, said people can purchase their bricks online or in person now through the end of the year.

"It’s that giving day that lasts just over a month," he said.

People can purchase two brick sizes, a 4x8 brick for $100 or an 8x8 brick for $250. The smaller brick allows for someone to write two lines and up to 12 characters per line, and the larger brick allows for four lines at 12 characters each.

On Monday, Wiley said the zoo has sold 10% of the total bricks, with plans to sell 1,600 more bricks, but if the zoo needs to, he said the walkway can be expanded to allow for more people to purchase bricks.

"I hope that is a problem we have," Patton said.

There is also an online donation button for people not interested in purchasing a brick.

Wiley said there is no fundraising goal in mind, and said the zoo has been fortunate this year.

"It has been just a crazy year," he said. "There was so much that was uncertain back in March, April and even May."

The incoming giraffe exhibit joins the Japanese Gardens and Camp Cowabunga as new projects the zoo has seen over the years, and Wiley said he is excited to see the zoo keep growing.

"This zoo has had such a long and storied history," Wiley said. "This is one of those zoos that truly feels like it’s owned by the community (and) loved by the community."