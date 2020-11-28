A fire at a southwest Topeka home caused an estimated $31,000 in damage Friday night but left no one injured, Topeka Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire shortly before 7 p.m. Friday at 2712 S.W. 10th Ave., and when they arrived, they found smoke coming from the two-story, wood-frame home. The crews determined no one had been inside the home and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, with light smoke damage affecting the structure.

The likely cause of the fire was accidental, unattended cooking inside the kitchen, Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said. Structural damage is estimated at $21,000 with another $10,000 in damage to contents inside the home.

No working smoke detectors were found inside the home.

Kansas Gas Service, Evergy and the Topeka Police Department assisted with the call.