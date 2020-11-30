A small plane operating near Ottawa Municipal Airport met with trouble Saturday afternoon.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol records, Wade Lee Mace, of Ottawa, was operating a licensed 1955 Swift Gc-1B aircraft at 12:40 p.m. Saturday. The aircraft was taxiing westbound on Rock Creek Road and attempting to get into the air when it left the roadway, veered to the northwest, lost power and crashed into the open field on the northeast corner of the intersection of Montana Road and Rock Creek Road.

Mace was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the crash.