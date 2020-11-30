GARDEN CITY — A four-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound sustained on November 25, 2020, in Garden City, according to the Garden City Police Department. A 16-year-old male was also injured in what was later determined to be a domestic dispute.

At around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers of the Garden City Police Department were called to a shooting that had just occurred. The victim notified dispatch he was in the area of Abe Hubert Elementary School. Once officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound. Officers learned neither the school nor USD 457 was involved in the incident. He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital with critical injuries.

While officers were investigating the incident in the parking lot of Abe Hubert, dispatchers were notified of a second shooting victim at 1307 N 12th Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

Officers learned the incident occurred as a result of a domestic dispute. The four-year old girl sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Finney County EMS to St. Catherine Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Justin Franco, (31), 1307 N 12th Street, was located at his residence and taken into custody by officers without incident.

The investigation is on-going, and no further information will be released at this time.

The person(s) involved has not yet been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent. The presumption of innocence shall continue until such time that the person(s) accused may be found guilty by a court of law.