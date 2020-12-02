The Hutchinson City Council voted Tuesday to accept a state grant to develop a new access point to the Arkansas River north of Fourth Avenue, near the long-defunct water slide.

While agreeing to proceed with developing the river site, officials remain undecided on what to do with the rest of the 13 ½-acre tract the access road will bisect, with proposals pending from several organizations.

The plan calls for putting asphalt millings and a chip seal on the sometimes-gated road that goes north off Fourth Avenue to about halfway up through the property, and then east toward the river.

There a paved parking lot that will be built, also will use millings, parks director Justin Combs advised the council.

From the lot, stairs will be built leading down to a large sandbar along the western bank of the river. The drop from the lot to the river is about 12 feet, Combs said.

"Additional things we’re asking for in the grant funding is for fencing, to mark clearly where private property is … and for site amenities like picnic tables," he said.

On top of the $20,000 Community Fisheries Assistance Program grant from Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, which will be matched with $20,000 in city funds or in-kind labor, a grant from the Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams will install a three-panel kiosk sign at the site showing distances on the river and other river ingress sites between Great Bend and the Oklahoma border.

In accepting the grant, the city is "on the hook," Combs said, to maintain the site for at least 10 years.

The public currently accesses the river off of the Fourth Avenue bridge by driving onto county road right-of-way on the north side of the road, which is badly deteriorating and not a legal parking site.

They will work with the county, once the site is developed, Combs said, to erect barriers to prevent the public from continuing to use the right-of-way and install signage directing them to the new access point.

Push for land sale

City Councilwoman Sara Bagwell pressed Combs and the council to reconsider a request from Scott and Michele Brown, owners of Arkanoe LLC, to sell them the land to develop it as a private camping site.

It was one of three proposals for the former waterslide property the council received during a special meeting on Nov. 10, but the only one that involved selling the land.

The other pitches were from the Kansas Singletrack Society, mountain bike trail developers, and SNEK Farms, which wants to develop skateboard and other entertainment offerings at the site.

The city could still pursue either, or both, of the projects since they each involve different parts of the acreage.

River access was among the top three things identified by a statistically valid survey of Hutchinson residents for a park master plan, Combs said.

"This is the best spot the city owns," Combs said. "That’s why Arkanoe wants it. It’s a great launch site. There are not any others this size for amenities, with a sandbar that’s perfect for launching."

Bagwell then suggested selling the land around it to Arkanoe, but keeping the access for the public and granting Arkanoe an exclusive vendor access lease.

Combs reminded the council he pitched the idea to Arkanoe of selling the land but keeping public access "and they were not real thrilled with it."

At that time, Scott Brown said they wanted a secure camping site in an area that specifically wasn’t open to the public.

Combs and city manager Jeff Cantrell said they would again gauge the couple’s interest, but Combs didn’t believe the city should put off state wildlife officials, who’ve been seeking agreement on the grant for several months, any longer.

"I think we owe it to Kansas Wildlife and Parks to make a decision today," he said. "They’ve been waiting on us for a while and if we don’t accept the grant, they have other grantees who have applied."

The vote to accept the grant was unanimous.