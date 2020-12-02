An image of a disgruntled Grinch adorns the big, round hay bale that stands in Christie Appelhanz’s front yard in northern Shawnee County.

That bale had previously been decorated this year as a COVID-conscious mask wearer, a Halloween spider and a "thank you" message to the company that is in the process of bringing its neighborhood high-speed internet.

At the end of this month, the bale will become a flaming inferno.

"At midnight on New Year’s Eve, I will douse my beloved hay bale in gasoline and burn the sucker to the ground," Appelhanz wrote in a message posted Saturday on her Facebook page and accompanied by the hashtag "#freehotdogs."

That will bring an appropriate end to both the hay bale and the year 2020, allowing next year to begin with "a completely clean slate," Appelhanz told The Capital-Journal on Tuesday.

"We’ll start 2021 with no hay bale and a lot of hope," she said.

Appelhanz said her uncle, Ted Appelhanz, used a skid steer last April to place the bale in the front yard of the house where she and her husband, Rich Eckert, have lived since 2007 along a blacktop road in northern Shawnee County.

The couple has three children: 14-year-old Kate Eckert, 12-year-old Wesley Eckert and Liza Jane Eckert, who will soon turn 5.

Kate Eckert did the artwork for the bale, which can be seen from the road.

The bale was initially given googly eyes and a mask as "a fun way to draw some attention to a way to fight the pandemic," Christie Appelhanz said.

Hearts were later drawn on the mask to "jazz it up," she said.

But after several months, Appelhanz said, her family found it "kind of depressing to have a reminder of COVID in our front yard, and so we decided it was time for a change."

In October, they redecorated the bale with a design of a Halloween spider, illuminated by lights.

Family members used PVC pipe to create eight legs and secure them to the ground, Appelhanz said.

Then, in November, she and her family decorated the bale in a manner celebrating the fact that Cox Communications is in the process of bringing high-speed internet to their neighborhood, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

"City kids will never know the joy the day Cox lays fiber on your road so we can finally get high-speed broadband!" Appelhanz wrote Nov. 2 on Facebook.

A photo of the bale featuring that design was shared with executives at Cox’s headquarters in Atlanta, Appelhanz said.

She said Coleen Jennison, vice president of the Kansas market for Cox, visited the bale and presented Wesley Eckert, who is a video game enthusiast, an authentic jersey from the Atlanta Reign, a gaming team in which Cox has an interest.

"That was a neat experience," said Appelhanz, who worked from 1997 to 2000 as a reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Finally, Appelhanz and her family on Thanksgiving turned the bale into a "Grinch" of the type highlighted in Dr. Seuss’ classic Christmas story, "How The Grinch Stole Christmas."

"It’s a different kind of Christmas and so we felt like a Grinch would be the best way for the hay bale to spend its final days," she said.

Appelhanz announced plans Saturday on Facebook to set the bale ablaze at the end of this year, while acknowledging it had brought her "great joy."

Karen Hinchscliff-Kiefat was among those who responded.

"Have enjoyed seeing all the different ways you decorated your hay bale," she wrote on Appelhanz’s Facebook page. "Sure going to miss it."