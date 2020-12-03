The federal government has shortened the recommended amount of time to quarantine after a potential exposure to COVID-19 and Kansas quickly said it would follow the new guidance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday they would recommend "acceptable alternatives" to the original mandate that residents quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

Now, the guidance says a quarantine period can end after 10 days if a person does not display symptoms. A person can stop quarantining after seven days if they are asymptomatic and test negative for the virus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday evening they would mirror the recommendations, which have been adopted by several other countries in Europe in an effort to get more people back to work.

The move comes as the White House Coronavirus Task Force underscored in a report this week, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, that case rates in Kansas remain well above the national average, even though the state may be starting to see a plateau in the number of new infections.

Those who attended Thanksgiving gatherings with others outside their immediate household should assume they are infected, the report said, and self-isolate – a protocol that is different than quarantining and one that is used after someone has been infected.

And the CDC maintains that "the best way to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19," however, remains quarantining for 14 days, the agency said.

Some public health officials say they have questions about the move, saying there is still a risk – albeit a small one – of transmission, if someone leaves quarantine before the 14 days are up.

Those small risks can add up, however, when you have widespread community spread like Kansas does.

"I think it is potentially dangerous," said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease expert at The University of Kansas Health System. "We understand you can have those incubation periods up to 14 days."

Ultimately, though, the decision on whether to follow the new guidelines in Kansas will fall to county health departments, who can choose whether to adopt the new length or not.

The 14-day quarantine would still be recommended if possible, KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said in a statement, and those in congregate settings, like long term care or prisons, would not be eligible for a shortened quarantine.

Still, Norman said people may be more likely to comply with the new measures.

"The guidance is being changed at a federal level to encourage more people to get tested and encourage better compliance with quarantines," he said.