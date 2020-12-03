Elizabeth Anne Mall saw a need for a little "hopeful" holiday music this year.

Mall, a singer-songwriter who grew up in Morganville, has recorded a Christmas EP titled "Noel" with the assistance of a Grammy Award-winning producer.

Although Mall said she has written "a ton" of original Christmas music, this EP consists of covers of holiday standards that include "O Come All Ye Faithful," "White Christmas," "The First Noel," "Silent Night" and "Auld Lang Syne."

"It was suggested I do an album of Christmas covers, and I thought it would be nice to put something together like this," she said. "It’s a fitting year for hopeful Christmas music."

"NOËL" is available to download on iTunes and Spotify and can be ordered for $10 from Mall’s website, eam-music.com.

Mall’s other collections, available on her website and containing her original compositions, include "Juillet," "Doux," "L’amour," "Vivre" and "Belle Laide."

Mall was raised on a farm west of Morganville and is a 2010 graduate of Clay Center Community High School. She started playing the cello at age 6, taught by her mother, Anne Clark, an area cello instructor.

Clark said her daughter never expressed a great interest in songwriting as a young girl.

"She was really interested in reading and writing," Clark said. "She was always making up stories and characters. Her songwriting really began in the eighth grade, when she learned to sing and accompany herself on piano. She began putting words to her own original tunes."

Music and faith

Faith has always been a big part of Mall’s life, and her real passion for music and songwriting came through her church, Morganville United Methodist Church, "the only church in town," Mall said.

"Songwriting became therapeutic to me, like journaling," she said. "In high school, I began putting together music and ministry."

After graduating high school, Mall earned a bachelor's degree in music ministry from the College of the Ozarks in Branson, Mo. As a final project in college, she wrote and recorded an original song titled "Wounds," which she was encouraged to put online.

"It had gorgeous cello parts in it," Clark said.

Her music attracted the attention of Rob Chiarelli, a multi-Grammy Award-winning record producer who has worked with Will Smith, Aaliyah, Christina Aguilera, LeAnn Rimes, Bobby Brown, Ice Cube and Coolio, among many others. He also has contributed to numerous motion picture soundtracks, including "Menace II Society," "Men in Black II" and "All About the Benjamins."

Chiarelli signed Mall to his new label, Polychord Records, which specializes in offering original music for film and television, Mall said.

Holiday classics

It was Chiarelli who suggested Mall record an album of holiday classics, because "he thought it was something missing from my catalog," she said, and would appeal to a broader audience base.

"It was really fun to do," she said. "I felt like we reinvented the songs. It has a different vibe to it."

Mall currently lives in Wichita with her husband, Scott, and two small children, where she is completing graduate work in Christian Apologetics from Biola University, a private Christian college in Los Angeles.

Mall said a major goal is to encourage other budding singer-songwriters. She said she plans to host workshops this spring in the Clay Center area with the assistance of the Community Chamber Orchestra, based in Morganville and Clay Center.

"Having a mentor would have been valuable to me, so that’s what I want to be for others," she said. "I’m home a lot now with two small kids, so it’s nice to be able to continue working on something I love."