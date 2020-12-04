Franklin County Sheriff

Accidents

• 7:18 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of US-169 highway, Greeley, Bradley Trees, 56, Olathe, was traveling west when his vehicle struck a deer carcass laying in the roadway.

• 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, 3500 block Interstate 35, Ottawa, Pedro Maffioli-Rios, 33, Gardner, was traveling north in a 2009 Mini Cooper when a fire started in the engine compartment for unknown reasons. The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames and was a total loss.

• 4:38 a.m. Tuesday, 3200 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Richard Linick, 66, Burlington, was driving his 2008 Toyota Camry when he struck a 2004 Pontiac Grandam driven by Jolene Demaranville, 45, Melvern.

• 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block I-35 Hwy, Pomona, Daniel Hall, 59, Lee’s Summit, Mo., was traveling south in a 2013 Kia Optima when he struck an 18' Lowe aluminum boat that was in the roadway. The boat owner was identified as Christopher Blakemore, 59, Olathe.

• 5:12 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Interstate 35, Pomona, Tommy Mooney, 59, Texas, was driving a 2019 Western Star semitrailer owned by Red Head Trucking LLC when he struck a boat that had fallen off a trailer.

• 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, 3800 block of K-33 highway, Wellsville, Adam Pryor, 26, Rantoul, was traveling south in a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 5:17 a.m. Monday, 1301 N. Davis Ave., a 23-year-old Pomona person reported they were battered by Ivry’Auana Berry, 19, Grandview, Mo. Berry was arrested in connection with battery, criminal trespass.

• 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St. (Franklin County Jail), London Pike, 18, Ottawa, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Accidents

• 3:25 p.m. Monday, 900 S. Cedar St., a Pontiac driven by 17-year-old Ottawa resident struck a Chevrolet driven Dakota Nanninga, 29, Ottawa. The 17-year-old was cited for inattentive driving.

• 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, 200 S. Main St., a 17-year-old Ottawa person was driving a 2007 Pontiac passenger car and struck a parked 2012 Dodge Ram pickup. The 17-year-old was cited for inattentive driving.

Incidents

• 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of N. Cedar, a 57-year-old Grandview, Mo., resident reported a physical altercation with a known suspect. Josh Bishop, 28, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for battery.

• 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, 800 N. Mulberry St., a 57-year-old Ottawa resident reported being battered by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, 400 S. Main Cedar St., a 72-year-old Ottawa resident reported being the victim of a dog bite. Case is under investigation.

• 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, 700 N. Mulberry St., a 26-year-old Ottawa resident reported criminal damage to property, breach of privacy. Case is under investigation.

• 3:44 p.m. Thursday, 1300 N. Davis Ave., a 57-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past accident in which the other party didn’t provide sufficient information before leaving the scene.

• 12:34 a.m. Thursday, 1000 N. Main St., a traffic sign owned by the City of Ottawa was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

• 9:32 p.m. Thursday, 300 N. Locust St., a 17-year-old Ottawa juvenile reported they were battered by a 16-year-old Ottawa juvenile. The 16-year-old was issued a notice to appear for battery.

Thefts

• 1:15 a.m. Monday, 700 E. Garfield St., Sarah Howell, 56, Ottawa, reported an unknown individual stole her property.

• 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 S. Locust St., a 55 year-old Ottawa resident reported their property being stolen. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department

11/25: 400 block of Aspen Lane, animal complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of E. 10th St., animal complaint; 400 block of Main St., special assignment; 800 block of Main St., field interview; 1000 block of Poplar St., general information.

11/26: 400 block of Main St., suspicious activity.

11/27: 400 block of Pendleton Ave., general information.

11/29: 300 block of Walnut St., medical call.

Monday: N. 100 Road, public assist; 200 block of W. 7th St., suspicious activity; 100 block of W. 1st St., medical call; 9th Terrace/Poplar St., hit and run accident; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., suspicious activity.

Tuesday: 200 block of Downey Drive, structure fire; Maple Terrace/Downey Drive, traffic complaint; 100 block of W. 6th St., recovered property; 400 block of Aspen Lane, prowler; Vermont Road/Shawnee Road, assist other agency.

Wednesday: 300 Hunt Ave., traffic complaint; 200 block of Downey Drive, fire; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 500 block of W. 4th St., animal complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of E. 8th St., animal complaint; 300 block of Main St., animal complaint.