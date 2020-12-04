The East Central Kansas Model T Club will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the home of Mark and Mary Freimiller, 2033 Nebraska Road in Iola.

Social distancing will be practiced. Before eating at noon, members will have time for socializing. Members are asked to bring a side dish to complement the main entree of pulled pork. The group will eat at noon and have a short meeting afterward.

Members are asked to contribute $9 each to cover the cost of the main entree and paper goods. People planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Dec. 7.

The ECKT's are a family organization and a chapter of the nonprofit National Model T Ford Club of America. Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the public, and visitors are welcome. For additional information call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124.