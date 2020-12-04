The Wellsville Crescent Club met at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Wellsville Library community room. Carolyn Silvius served as hostess and co-hostess for the monthly meeting. President Gail Crist called the meeting to order and read an inspiring quote.

Lori Rogers gave the presentation on two more Kansas inventions the "Icee/Slurpee" drink and the Freddy’s restaurant group.

Freddy’s was founded by restaurateurs Redler and the Simon brothers in 2002. The first franchise was opened in Hutchinson Ks and now totals over 300 locations worldwide.

The Icee was invented 1958 by a Dairy Queen owner in Coffeyville. The drink was truly an accident that developed into one of the most popular drinks in the world. When the 7-Eleven group bought the license for the machine and the "Slurpee" was born and the phrase "brain freeze" was coined!

Eleven members answered roll call.

The October minutes were read and approved. The treasurers report was given. A donation to the Wellsville Library Fund was voted on and passed.

New business included discussion on details for the December meeting which will include a raffle for a wonderful one-of-a-kind Santa and a holiday sock contest. Members were asked to bring socks for a donation to Hope House. December roll call will be answered with a favorite Christmas memory.

There was no old business.

The meeting adjourned and refreshments were served. A special treat of a frozen Icee was also served.