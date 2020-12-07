GREAT BEND — The Barton Performing Arts Department invites the community to enjoy nostalgic, holiday-themed entertainment from the comfort of their own home as it presents its first-ever "virtual" Holiday Concert premiering at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Livestream information can be found at shows.bartonccc.edu.

Barton Director of Choral Activities Vern Fryberger said the Holiday Concert is always an exciting show to prepare for and present.

"The Holiday Concert is a long-time tradition at Barton," he said. "It's usually in a variety show type format and includes various ensembles and solos performing traditional music of the Christmas season. Although we couldn't present a live concert this year, we wanted to continue the tradition. Happy holidays and merry Christmas from the Barton Music Department!"

The concert will feature Christmas music from all genres performed by Barton’s Concert Choir, Hilltop Singers, Barton Jazz Ensemble and the talented Performing Arts Faculty.

Barton’s dance company, Barton Dance Theatre, will perform the ballet "Waltz of the Snowflakes" from the holiday favorite, "The Nutcracker." In a flurry of movement, the dancers will evoke the feeling of a winter’s first perfect snow with every spin and leap.

The concert is free and will remain posted on Facebook and YouTube after the premiere. All videos for the concert were filmed by Coordinator of Video Julie K. Munden and Public Relations Video Student Employees Aaron Crawford and Peyton Steiner, with additional videos by Dance Instructor Danika Bielek and Theatre Technical Director Leon Sobba.

For more information, contact Fryberger at (620) 792-9395 or frybergerv@bartonccc.edu.