A project to replace concession stands at Hobart-Detter Field in Carey Park next year is moving forward after the Hutchinson City Council approved a design contractor.

The timing of the project, however -- whether during the season or after -- will be determined by the design.

Schaefer Johnson Cox Frey Architecture of Wichita, one of six companies to submit proposals, was awarded the contract last Tuesday for a not-to-exceed cost of $29,500.

The new building, to replace a 50-year cinder block building that is no longer code compliant, will be smaller than the existing structure, but also include two family restrooms and a small office for the tournament director, Parks Direct Justin Combs advised the council.

"We’re not sure yet," when construction will start, Combs said this week. "It’s going to depend on the location of where it fits into the complex."

"One option we’re looking at is to partially demo the existing building, but still use it and build the new one onto it," he said.

If the whole building has to come out, the work would likely wait until after the baseball season.

"We’ll do a kick-off meeting later this week so I think by the end of January, we won’t have complete design documents but we’ll be far enough along we can way where the building is going and what the construction timeframe will look like. We’ll know well in advance of the 2021 season if we’re building it during the season or after."

They may also remove a small in-ground fountain across from the existing structure, Combs said, providing more room for the queuing public. Another idea they are working on, because of the limited space, is having concession carts down the first- and third-base lines also served by the main concession stand.

"This was the hardest, most competitive group of proposals I’ve ever received," Combs said of the six architectural firms that responded, including several in Hutchinson.

A three-member committee, including himself, looked at the proposals and each independently agreed on Schaefer Johnson Cox Frey, he said.

Some of the bids appeared to be lower in price, but they did not include all of the requested tasks, Combs said, such as a land survey, which he called "critical" because of the limited development space.

The project is in the 2021 Capital Improvement Projects budget for $300,000, including $30,000 for the design. Combs said it's possible city staff may be able to do some of the electrical and mechanical work, bringing the cost down further, but that will require future discussions. The plan is to fund it with general obligation bonds.

Besides the concession stand, future projects include improving the canopy and the press box over the stands, Combs said. Both are in the 5-year CIP plan.