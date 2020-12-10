New Beginnings is seeking a downtown storefront to give away clothing.

The agency, though primarily focused on housing, provides numerous other community services. One of those is redistributing clothing to those in need.

It stopped accepting donated clothing until recently because it had run out of storage and needed the space for other purposes, said Jo Mora, director of fund development.

"But with winter coming, people need warm clothes so, we’re taking them again," she said.

And the space allocated for storing the donations is already overrun.

"We’re looking for space on Main Street or within a couple of blocks of Main," Mora said. "It has to be donated at least through March. We’ll pay the utilities."

By donating the space, she noted, the building owner can get a tax break.

"The big issue, on top of the need, is people don’t want to give the clothing to anyplace that is going to sell it, and we want to follow their wishes," Mora said. "The community wants to give away their clothing. We get calls 365 days a year."

Users of the store should be low income, Mora said, but there will be no limit on what they can receive.

Besides warm clothing for winter, the agency has received a lot of dress clothes, Mora noted.

"If you’re low income and working your way up, or in an office job and need dress clothes, come in," she said. "Whether it’s for work or special occasions like a funeral, we have dress clothes."

They have also blankets and quilts, coats, hats and gloves to give away.

"We want to make sure some of this goes to people who are homeless," Mora said. "We’re aware some people won’t go to a shelter because they don’t want to be around people or within enclosed walls. We want to make sure they are clothed and have blankets."

If anyone has tents to donate, they’ll happily accept those as well.

They plan to operate the clothes pantry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, which will serve both first- and second-shift workers. Workers in New Beginnings transition jobs program will staff the building.

To donate space, call Mora at 620-314-6969.