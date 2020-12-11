Franklin County Sheriff

Arrests

• 8:41 p.m. 12/04, 600 block of Main St., Ottawa, Tre Oshel, 22, Ottawa, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended after he was stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 1:15 p.m. 12/04, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Selena White, 41, Ottawa was arrested on a Franklin County bond revocation warrant.

• 1:15 p.m. 12/04, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jade Mendoza, 21, Pomona was arrested on two Franklin County probation violation warrants.

• 12:17 p.m. 12/04, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Corey Schlotzhauer, 33, Ottawa was arrested on a Kansas Department of Corrections arrest and detain order.

• 10:18 a.m. 12/04, 1100 block of South Cedar Ottawa, Stefan Foulke, 22, Ottawa, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for speeding, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and interference with law enforcement.

• 7:09 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Teariny Horne, 19, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for contempt of court.

• 12:23 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Labette Road, Ottawa, Gage Shoemaker, 20, Ottawa, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving with no driver's license after he was contacted on a traffic stop.

• 1:13 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Davis Ave., Ottawa, Latajsheon Mixon-Crater, 21, Missouri, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended following a traffic stop.

• 9:05 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, April Sandoval, 44, Kansas City, Mo., was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 12:21 a.m. 12/04, 1300 block of Vermont Road, Dawn Bailey, 37, Fontana, was traveling in a 2013 Ford F150 when she left the roadway for unknown reasons, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times. After further investigation it was believed that Bailey was under the influence of alcohol. Bailey was transported to Advent Health Ottawa for injuries sustained from the crash. The case is under further investigation.

• 9:31 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block of Labette Road, Ottawa, David Johns Jr., 45, Ottawa, was traveling west in a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix when he left the roadway to the north, driving into the ditch and striking an embankment. Johns’ vehicle then struck a fence before coming to a rest.

• 3:15 a.m. Sunday, 3700 block of Montana Road, Ottawa, Chase Robinson, 21, Harrisonville, Mo., was stopped at the stop sign in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu when he was rear-ended by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Silverado left insurance information but left the scene.

Incidents

• 11:49 a.m. 12/04, 3400 block of Nevada Terrace, Owen Lamar, 21, Ottawa, was bitten by a dog owned by Heather Staley, 34, Ottawa.

• 12:14 p.m. 12/04, 3098 Utah Road, Rantoul, a 39-year-old Rantoul resident reported a breach of privacy and threats against their juvenile child. Investigation ongoing.

• 8:18 a.m. 12/04, 5 S.W. Hillside Drive, Ottawa, a 41-year-old Ottawa resident reported someone filed for unemployment in their name.

• 7:47 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of S. Maple St., Rantoul, Wanda Martin-Harrelson, 48, Rantoul, reported her dog was killed by a dog owned by Lindsey Whaley, 43, Rantoul.

Thefts

• 10:57 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Monroe St., Pomona, a 66-year-old Pomona resident reported a past theft of identity after they were notified of an attempt to file for unemployment through the state of Kansas using personal information.

• 12:37 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Jackson Road, Ottawa, a 56-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown subject fraudulently used their personal information to apply for unemployment.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 12:01 a.m. Saturday, 300 block of N. Locust, Crystal Huff, 35, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, no proof of liability insurance after being contacted on a call for service.

• 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, 100 S. Locust St., Jessica Loewen, 39, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with battery of a known 41-year-old Ottawa resident.

• 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, 700 S. Tremont St., Dean Grell, 33, Burlington, reported unlawful acts concerning computers. Case is under investigation.

Accidents

• 11:58 a.m. 12/04, 1300 N. Davis Ave., a 35-year-old Ottawa resident reported being struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene. Case under investigation.

• 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 K-68 highway, Curtis Von-Roue, 38, Topeka, was driving a 2004 Subaru and turned in front of a 2011 Ford driven by Melissa Ewbank, 28, Ottawa. Von-Roue was cited for making an improper turn.

Incidents

• 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, 900 S. Cypress St., a fight was reported between a 15-year-old juvenile and a 13-year-old juvenile. The 15-year-old was issued a notice to appear for battery.

• 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, 300 W. 5th St., a 24-year-old Ottawa resident reported being bitten by a dog running at large.

• 8:18 a.m. Thursday, 400 S. Cherry St., a 31-year-old Ottawa resident reported a 39-year-old Ottawa resident violated a protective order.

• 1:55 p.m. Thursday, 900 S. Lincoln St., a 2001 Ford stolen out of Osage City was recovered.

Thefts

• 7 p.m. 12/04, 2101 S. Princeton St., Walmart, a 28-year-old Ottawa resident reported two known subjects stole items. Case is under investigation.

• 2:52 p.m. Saturday, 800 N. King St., Jessica Rockhold, a 32-year-old Ottawa woman reported an unknown subject stole items out of her residence.

• 2:52 p.m. Sunday, 800 N. King St., a 32 year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown subject stole items out of their residence.

• 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, 2101 S. Princeton St. (Walmart), a 28-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past theft from the store.

• 8:41 a.m. Thursday, 715 W. 2nd St. (Ottawa PD), a 71-year-old Springfield, Mo., resident reported identity theft.

• 2:50 p.m. Thursday, 400 S. Willow St., a 47-year-old Ottawa resident reported being the victim of identity theft.

Wellsville Police Department

Monday: 200 block of E. 6th St., lost property; 700 block of Main St. information; 100 block of W. 7th St., assist other agency.

Tuesday: 600 block of Maple St., disturbance; 600 block of Maple St., disturbance; 600 block of W. 3rd Terrace, animal complaint; 400 block of Aspen St., juvenile complaint; 100 block of Walnut St., general information; N. Elm St./Cedarlane Drive, animal complaint.

Wednesday: 200 block of Cedarlane Drive, animal complaint; 200 block of W. 5th St., suspicious activity; 100 block of Walnut St., information; 300 block of Main St., welfare check; 100 block of Walnut St., criminal damage to property; 1000 block of Poplar St., suspicious activity.