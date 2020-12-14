December may be the season of giving – but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood this holiday season.

The need for blood doesn’t stop for holidays. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States. Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.

Make your appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood with the Red Cross Dec.18-Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who've recovered from this coronavirus. Their plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-Jan. 4

Concordia - 12/17/2020: noon - 6 p.m., Catholic Church, 307 East 5th

12/21/2020: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., OCCK Inc, 1502 Lincoln Street

Miltonvale - 12/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., EMS/FIRE Building, 117 Star

Jewell - 12/16/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jewell Community Building, 214 Delaware

Lincoln - 12/18/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christian Community Center, 137 N. 4th Street

Hillsboro - 12/21/2020: noon - 6 p.m., Hillsboro City Hall, 118 E. Grand

Inman - 12/18/2020: noon - 6 p.m., St Peters United Church of Christ, 111 Pine

Moundridge - 12/18/2020: noon - 6 p.m., West Zion Church, 101 S. Washington

Belleville - 12/30/2020: noon - 5:30 p.m., Republic County 4-H Building, 901 O Street

Salina - 12/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Temple, 336 S. Santa Fe

12/28/2020: noon - 7 p.m., Sunrise Presbyterian, 825 E. Beloit

12/29/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Choices Network, 120 W. Prescott

12/29/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., OCCK, 1710 W. Schilling Road

12/29/2020: noon - 7 p.m., Sunrise Presbyterian, 825 E. Beloit

12/30/2020: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sunrise Presbyterian, 825 E. Beloit

1/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 845 S. Ohio